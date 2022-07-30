Spirited Zimbabwe start off T20 series with superb win against Bangladesh

Bangladesh tried hard but fell well short of the target of 206 in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare. With the excellent 17-run win, Craig Ervine's side went 1-0 up in the series.

Chasing a stiff target, Bangladesh's start was not bad. At one stage, they were 63 for one in 6.5 overs when Litton Das was going great guns. After he got out for 32 off 19, Bangladesh lost their way.

Later Anamul Haque (26 off 27) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (37 off 25) tried to get the chase going but the required run rate kept on increasing. Captain Nurul Hasan Sohan struck some lusty blows - a four and four maximums - but his 42* off 26 wasn't enough. Bangladesh couldn't score more than 188 for six in their 20 overs.

Luke Jongwe bowled well for his two for 34. Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Sikandar Raza picked up one apiece.

Earlier, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat first. Although the captain couldn't really up the ante in his 18-ball-21, the batters who came later enjoyed their time in the middle. After Ervine fell as the second batter, Sean Williams and Wesley Madhevere started to score at a good pace and stitched an important partnership of 55 off 6.3 overs before the former got out after making a well-made 33 off 19 with four fours and a six.

Despite losing his partner, Madhevere continued to play his natural game. He found the in-form Sikandar Raza who has been on top of his game.

At the 10-over mark, Zimbabwe's run rate was 7.4 but things really changed when Taskin Ahmed went for 14 in the 15th over and it shifted the momentum towards the hosts. Raza was absolutely brutal at the death overs and reached his fifty off just 23 balls.

Madhevere (67 off 46) got injured in the final over but did his job of anchoring the innings very well before retiring hurt.

But there was no stopping Sikandar Raza. After Madhevere walked off, Raza pummeled Mustafizur Rahman for two fours and a six to take the total past the 200-run mark. He remained unbeaten on 65 off just 26 balls with the help of seven fours and four maximums.

All the Bangladeshi bowlers who bowled at least two overs except Mosaddek Hossain went for more than nine and a half an over. Mustafizur was the most expensive bowler, giving away 50 off his quota of four.