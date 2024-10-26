Spirited Bangladesh face Bhutan in 1st semifinal tomorrow

Sports

BSS
26 October, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 07:05 pm

Related News

Spirited Bangladesh face Bhutan in 1st semifinal tomorrow

Bhutan, a comparatively different side than the last SAFF tournament, improved a lot and they may cause of concern for Bangladesh.

BSS
26 October, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 07:05 pm
Spirited Bangladesh face Bhutan in 1st semifinal tomorrow

Spirited Bangladesh face Bhutan in the first semifinal of the seven-nation SAFF Women's Championship scheduled to be held  tomorrow (Sunday) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The match kicks off at 1.45 pm (Bangladesh time). 

Group B champions host Nepal will meet group A runners-up India in the second semifinal which will be held on the same day at 6.45 pm.
 
Bangladesh has shown good brand of football, so far, in their group face matches and eventually emerged as the group A champions. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Sabina and Co. played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Pakistan in their opening group match and beat five times SAFF champions India by 3-1 goals in their second group match of the tournament.

This was the second consecutive win for Bangladesh against India in the SAFF Championship after defeating them by 3-0 goals in the last SAFF Women's Championship held in Kathmandu in 2022.

Forward Tohura Khatun, led from the front, scoring two goals against India match while Afeida Khandaker supported her with a lone goal to secure her team's comprehensive victory against India.

Bangladesh team head coach Peter Butler must be expecting the same performance from his girls in the semifinal match against Bhutan.

Despite the 1-3 goal defeat, India also reached the semifinal as the Group A runners-up defeating their arch-rivals Pakistan by 5-2 goals in tournament opener.

On the other hand, Bhutan, a comparatively different side than the last SAFF tournament, improved a lot and they may cause of concern for Bangladesh.
 
In the Group B matches, Bhutan showed impressive performance forcing Nepal to play a goalless draw in their opening group match and beat Sri Lanka by 4-1 goals in their second group match.

They thrashed Maldives by 13-0 goals to finish as the group B runners-up, rode on brilliant hat-trick by Bhutanese forward Deki Lhazom.

The final of the tournament will be taken place on October 30.

Football

SAFF Women's Championship / Bangladesh Women's Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

43m | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos
Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

3h | Videos