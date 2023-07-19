Spinners set up 131-run chase for Pakistan against Sri Lanka

Sports

AFP
19 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 06:13 pm

Related News

Spinners set up 131-run chase for Pakistan against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's first-innings centurion Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored with 82 before the Pakistan bowlers combined to dismiss the hosts in the final session of the fourth day in Galle.

AFP
19 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 06:13 pm
Spinners set up 131-run chase for Pakistan against Sri Lanka

Spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each as Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 279 on Wednesday, leaving the visitors needing 131 runs to win the rain-hit opening Test.

Sri Lanka's first-innings centurion Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored with 82 before the Pakistan bowlers combined to dismiss the hosts in the final session of the fourth day in Galle.

Left-armer Noman, along with fellow spinners Abrar and Agha Salman -- who took two wickets -- struck regular blows, while pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi helped clean up the tail.

De Silva, who scored 122 in Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 312, built key partnerships including a 76-run seventh-wicket stand with Ramesh Mendis, who made 42.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick, finally got de Silva caught behind with a rising delivery after Pakistan took the second new ball.

Shaheen got his second before Abrar ended the innings.

Salman earlier sent back Dinesh Chandimal for 28 to break a 60-run stand with de Silva and then wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama for 11 to put Sri Lanka in trouble but de Silva stood firm.

Abrar struck first with his leg spin to dismiss skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for 20 to check Sri Lanka's brisk start.

Middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel has remained the star for Pakistan so far with his unbeaten first-innings 208 -- his maiden Test double century -- in his team's 461 all out on day three.

Shakeel's marathon knock gave Pakistan a handy first-innings lead of 149 in a rain-interrupted match. More rain had been predicted for day four but did not materialise.

Cricket

Pakistan Football Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

10h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers