Spinners rule in Chennai turner as India keep Australia to 199

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 06:31 pm

In front of a full house, the visitors started decently but lost their way in the middle when Jadeja sent back Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey in a space of two overs.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India's spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin came together to squeeze the Australian batters on a turning pitch in their opening fixture in the ongoing World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya bowled well too, especially with the old ball. 

In front of a full house, the visitors started decently but lost their way in the middle when Jadeja sent back Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey in a space of two overs.

David Warner played well at the top for his 41 off 52 and in the process became the fastest batter to score 1,000 runs in World Cups. Warner was Kuldeep's first victim. 

Smith (46 off 71) and Labuschagne (27 off 41) were battling it out against the Indian spinners as the softer ball had its say. But Jadeja broke the backbone of their batting by getting rid of both.

Australia were seven down for 140 and given the form of the Indian bowlers, it looked like they would not add many but Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc added valuable runs to take them to 199.

Besides Jadeja's heroics, Ashwin and Kuldeep bowled masterfully as well, sharing three wickets between them.

 

 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

