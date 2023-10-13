Spin to win the mantra in Bangladesh-New Zealand clash

When Bangladesh last played an international cricket match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, five members of Bangladesh's 15-man squad were not even born.

Three men of the Bangladesh XI from that 1998 match against Kenya - chief selector Minhajul Abedin, team director Khaled Mahmud and broadcaster Athar Ali Khan - will be present at the ground when Bangladesh make a return to the iconic ground after a 25-year hiatus.

Two of them are part of the Bangladesh think tank that has to be spot on with their decisions when Bangladesh take on familiar opponents New Zealand in a crucial World Cup clash on Friday.

Bangladesh were blown away by the power of England - who themselves were humbled by New Zealand in the World Cup opener - in their second match. Bangladesh's significantly improved fast-bowling attack that helped them to success in the last couple of years struggled to take early wickets and that hurt them big time.

But much to the relief of the Asian side, the conditions in Chennai will be favourable for them as the dry pitch will assist the spinners, just like what we saw in the match against India and Australia. The Indian spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets for 104 runs in their 30 overs in that match.

Bangladesh fielded three spinners - Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan and captain Shakib Al Hasan - against England and in Chennai, they will be tempted to bring in left-arm spinner in Nasum Ahmed at the expense of a fast bowler to combat four right-handers in the New Zealand line-up.

But New Zealand possess a batting line-up that has excellent players of spin. Regular captain Kane Williamson is set to return to action after sitting out in the first two matches for better recovery. Williamson is one of the finest players of spin in the world and has a brilliant record against Bangladesh (422 runs at 52.75).

The Black Caps will enjoy the services of Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner, two key Chennai Super Kings players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), who have played a lot at this ground. Both of them are in superb form as well. Santner picked up a fifer against the Netherlands in their previous game and Conway hit a masterful hundred against England in their first match. On top of that, Conway averages a jaw-dropping 89.4 against spin in ODIs.

Unlike New Zealand, Bangladesh's opening pair is yet to deliver in the World Cup. Litton Das hit a breezy 76 against New Zealand but they would like to see youngster Tanzid Hasan get a score under his belt against New Zealand. Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha backed him to put up a good show after their big loss to England.

Litton will be challenged by the left-arm pace of Trent Boult up front, a bowling type against which he averages only 18.3 across 29 ODI innings.

The Black Caps are set to field a varied attack as they are likely to have leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in the XI, who recorded a six-wicket haul against Bangladesh last month.

It will be very important for them that their two stalwarts - Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim - play well on a tricky wicket. Shakib and Mushfiqur are good players of spin and have decent records against leg spin in the last couple of years.

In the India-Australia clash in Chennai, the average turn decreased by 1° when the visiting spinners bowled under lights and dew had its say. So the team that wins the toss will like to field first to take advantage of that.