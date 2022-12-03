Speedster Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammed Shami in India squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Umran Malik has been named as the replacement of injured Mohammed Shami in India's ODI squad for Bangladesh tour, announced by the BCCI on Saturday. Shami was ruled out of the three-match ODI series after sustaining a shoulder injury suffered during a training session in the lead-up to the series. He didn't travel to Bangladesh with the rest of the Indian players on December 1. The veteran seamer is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami's replacement," BCCI said in a statement.

Umran will join the Indian squad from New Zealand along with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Umran will join the likes of Chahar, Shardul, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Sen in India's pace attack for the ODI series against Bangladesh starting Sunday.

BCCI, however, did not delve into the extent of Shami's injury, who was slated to make a comeback in the Bangladesh tour after being given a break from the limited-overs tour to New Zealand.

Reports suggest, the veteran right-arm pacer is also doubtful for the two-match Test series beginning on December 14.

Shami was supposed to be the leader of India's pace-bowling unit in both the ODIs and Tests in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

If Shami doesn't recover in time, India will have to name another pacer in the Test squad. The two-match Test series is very important as India need to win them both to stay in contention for a berth in the World Test Championship final next year.

Revised India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik