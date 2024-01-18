'Spectator' Zverev taken to brink at Australian Open

Sports

AFP
18 January, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 03:33 pm

Related News

'Spectator' Zverev taken to brink at Australian Open

Facing a second consecutive second-round exit in Melbourne, the German rallied to come through 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/7) after a gripping contest stretching to four-and-a-half hours on Margaret Court Arena.

AFP
18 January, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 03:33 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number six Alexander Zverev said he felt like a spectator and that Slovak qualifier Lukas Klein deserved to win after being pushed to the limit at the Australian Open on Thursday.

Facing a second consecutive second-round exit in Melbourne, the German rallied to come through 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/7) after a gripping contest stretching to four-and-a-half hours on Margaret Court Arena.

But it was major wake-up call for the sixth seed against a player ranked 163, in only his second Grand Slam, and who currently has no coach.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His reward is a third-round clash with unseeded American Alex Michelsen.

"He played extremely well. He played very, very aggressive, hitting every single ball as hard as he could from both sides," said Zverev.

"A lot of the times I was a spectator in the match. I was just witnessing whether he's going to hit a winner or miss. That's not a nice feeling to be in, especially in the important moments.

"To be honest, he probably deserved to win the match more than me today, but that's tennis sometimes."

Zverev, who is facing a trial in May for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend in 2020, an accusation he denies, had also struggled in his first-round match, dropping a set.

The 26-year-old admitted he knew nothing about Klein.

"I didn't know him at all. To be honest, if he would have been in a room, I would have not known that he's my opponent," he said.

Zverev started well, securing the only break in the first set to take charge. But it was short-lived.

Klein saved two break points on his opening serve in the second set then pounced with a baseline winner in the sixth game to break Zverev and level it at one set each.

The 25-year-old Slovak carried the momentum into the third set, immediately breaking with a net volley and never relinquishing the lead.

They went toe-to-toe in the fourth set, taking it to a nail-biting tie-break, where Klein's netted forehand on serve at 5-4 made the difference.

With the match on the line, Zverev saved a break point on serve early in the fifth set and responded by breaking Klein in the next game for 2-1.

But the gutsy Slovak would not go away, breaking back to level at 3-3 as the crowd roared them on before a tense tie-break finale.

Others

Tennis / Australian Open / Alexander Zverev

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

5h | Features
More than five decades on, the genocide during the Liberation War in 1971 remains unrecognised. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

7h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

20h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

2h | Videos
Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

3h | Videos
Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

5h | Videos
Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

18h | Videos