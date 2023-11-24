Spectacular opening ceremony raises curtain on Gulshan Club Olympiad

A spectacular opening ceremony of the third edition of the Gulshan Club Olympiad took place on Friday at the tennis court of the Gulshan Club. The competition involving a host of local clubs and foreign social clubs based in the country was inaugurated by Mohammad A. Arafat, Member of the Parliament of Dhaka-17 constituency and the chief guest of the function. The opening ceremony featured colourful arrangements like flash mob and fire dance.

Before the inauguration, Gulshan Club president Rafiqul Alam Helal in his welcome speech said, "We call clubs like the Gulshan Club 'social clubs'. People wonder what really happens in those clubs. But if you watch our event running from 24 November to 2 December, you will realise that we prioritise sports. We ensure a good sporting environment and the relationship between clubs gets better. This year, 18 clubs are participating."

Dr. Wahiduzzaman Tomal, chairman of the organising committee of the sporting carnival, thanked the Gulshan Youth Club and its president Mahedi Hasan for being the venue partner of the event. "We thank the Gulshan Youth Club and its vice-president Mehadi for being the venue partner. I hope they will be involved in these types of initiatives in future too."

On-field activities of the event began on Friday morning, much before the opening ceremony. Some cricket matches in T10 format took place at the Youth Club ground. Dhaka Bank and Bhaiya Housing Ltd are acting as platinum sponsors of the event while Orion Footwear and Prime Bank are serving as gold sponsors.

Orion Pharma and Orion Footwear's Managing Director Zareen Karim said, "We thank the hosts for arranging the event. Orion Group always supports sports, especially national level kabaddi and golf. We view the olympiad as an opportunity. In future, we intend to be part of this as well "

The Gulshan Club Olympiad was first held in 2019. The event was on hold for two years because of Covid-19. It resumed last year and the 2023 event is going to be the third edition. Many club members and their children will take part in the sporting carnival. More than 900 members have already registered for the event.

18 clubs are taking part in the olympiad this year. They are - American Club, All Community Club Ltd, Baridhara Cosmopolitan Club, Banani Club, Cadet College Club, Chittagong Club, Club Shahin Ltd, Dhaka Boat Club, Dhaka Club, German Club Dhaka, Gulshan Club, Gulshan Youth Club, Gregorian Alumni Club Ltd, International Recreation Club, Khulna Club Ltd, Narayanganj Club, Sylhet Club and Uttara Club.

18 events of 13 sports have been included in the olympiad. These are - arm wrestling, badminton, women's basketball, chess, cricket, football, golf, pool, snooker, squash, table tennis and tennis. A quiz show has been included for the first time. A special event called "power of she" will be held. The cricket, football, basketball and badminton events will be held at the Gulshan Youth Club. The golf events will take place at the Kurmitola Golf Club. Rest of the events will be held at the Gulshan Club.