Special open-deck bus on its way to receive SAFF Champions, team to arrive at 1:50 pm

The SAFF champions are coming home today. Sabina and team will reach Dhaka at around 1:50 pm on Wednesday. The team will be taken in a bus procession from the airport to BFF Bhaban for a colorful reception.

The bus that was prepared for the precession is ready and now on its way from Motijheel depot to the airport to receive the SAFF winners.

According to sources, the bus will reach the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12 pm.

Sanjida Akhter, whose post got viral before the final, posted a few pictures of the bus.

"Eagerly waiting | TIC TAC TIC TAC!" - she wrote.

Bangladesh Football Federation, along with the government, have set up the open-top bus victory parade from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to the BFF House in Motijheel.

The final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 between Bangladesh and Nepal was held at Dasharath Rangshala International Stadium in Kathmandu. Bangladesh beat the hosts to lift the title.

A brace from Krishna Rani Sarkar and an early goal from substitute player Shamsunnahar helped the Bangladesh women clinch their first SAFF championship today.

Anita Basnet pulled one back for Nepal, but it was too little, too late. With the win, Bangladesh shattered India's dominance in this competition.

Since winning, there had been a demand from various quarters, starting from social media, to welcome the women's champion team from the airport on an open-top bus.

In response, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), the government's transport agency, prepared an open-top bus to welcome the victorious girls.