Spanish prosecutor files complaint against Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion

08 September, 2023, 06:40 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Spanish prosecutor said on Friday she had filed a complaint with the High Court against suspended soccer federation President Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion over the allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso.

Prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil's decision came three days after Hermoso lodged a criminal complaint . It is up to the court to present formal charges.

During her testimony to the prosecutor, Hermoso said she and her relatives had suffered pressure from Rubiales and his "professional entourage" to say that she "justified and approved what happened", the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

As a result, the prosecutor added a complaint about possible coercion by Rubiales, the document said.

Rubiales grabbed Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips during the medals ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the Women's World Cup final on Aug. 20.

The prosecutor for Spain's High Court has said Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison term of between one and four years, if Hermoso, who lives and plays in Mexico, were to file a complaint.

