Spanish FA President Rubiales in hot water after kissing World Cup-winner Hermoso on the lip

Sports

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 11:52 pm

Related News

Spanish FA President Rubiales in hot water after kissing World Cup-winner Hermoso on the lip

Hermoso, who starred for Spain up top, was one of the first to collect her prize - but there was outrage when she was kissed on the lips by the president of the Spanish FA.

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 11:52 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso has admitted she didn't enjoy Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kissing her on the lips after the Women's World Cup final.

English hearts were broken by Spain on Sunday - as Olga Carmona netted the only goal of the game to hand the Spanish their first ever Women's World Cup. However, there was controversy after the game, when the Spanish side were collecting their medals.

Hermoso, who starred for Spain up top, was one of the first to collect her prize - but there was outrage when she was kissed on the lips by the president of the Spanish FA. Speaking after the incident, Hermoso admitted: "Eh...yeah, I did not enjoy that."

Rubiales is hardly a man to shy away from controversy - and in the past he's been accused of derogatory comments about some Spanish teams, as well as having to deny allegations of hosting orgies with FA money.

Ahead of collecting her medal, Hermoso had delivered an emotional interview to Spanish TV: "It's the best feeling of my life. We dedicate it to all our families and the people in Spain, because we have played football the way we wanted to.

"We have won a World Cup — we are f***ing world champions!" We have played the football as we wanted but I still think we are not aware of what we have achieved."

"Like Rubiales, like Vilda. There's a reason Vilda hasn't been dismissed. Rubiales is just as troublesome. Vile," one fan fumed.

"This is absolutely disgraceful, the greatest moment in her career and he feels he has the right to grab her & kiss her? Because he's FA President," a second added. While a third tweeted: "Vilda can leave/ get fired but there's always going to be issues if a federation thinks that's ok..."

And another added: "Are these the people we expect to fire Vilda?"

Rubiales has already come under fire this Women's World Cup, after he backed Spanish boss Jorge Vilda. Last September, 15 players wrote to the Spanish federation to declare themselves unavailable for selection due to the conditions in the national set-up.

Six of those players have since travelled to the World Cup. And Rubiales hit back ahead of the final: "What we have endured is a lot.

"Questions have been asked of Jorge Vilda, who is a hard-working man, a world-class coach, who has turned down other federations that have offered more money and stayed with Spain.

"We have stuck with those that have always wanted to be here, that have valued the great work that he has done to grow, and we have forgotten the people with resentments.

"He has continued working and not paid attention to those who wanted to destroy him."

Football

Spain Women's football team / FIFA Women's World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

5h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

36m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

3h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

19h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years