Spalletti agrees to take over Italy job

Sports

AFP
18 August, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 04:09 pm

Related News

Spalletti agrees to take over Italy job

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti, the federation's top choice, will sign a three-year contract until September 2026.

AFP
18 August, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 04:09 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Italian Football Federation and Luciano Spalletti have reached an agreement for him to succeed Roberto Mancini as coach of the national team, according to reports in the Italian press on Friday.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti, the federation's top choice, will sign a three-year contract until September 2026.

The former Napoli boss has held several telephone conversations with federation president Gabriele Gravina and has now agreed to take over from Mancini.

Spalletti and Gravina are due to meet on Friday to finalise the contract.

Following his appointment, which could be made official on Saturday, Spalletti is expected to hold his first press conference as coach on Monday, the sports daily reports.

Spalletti, 64, was crowned Italian champion with Napoli in May, before stepping down as coach.

He will be in charge of reviving the national team which, despite winning the European title in 2021, failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He will have just a few days to prepare for two matches that are already crucial if they are to defend their title at Euro 2024. They travel to Northern Macedonia on September 9 and host Ukraine in Milan three days later.

Negotiations with Spalletti have been complicated by the fact that his contract with Napoli, which runs until June 2024, includes a clause requiring him to pay compensation of 3 million euros ($3.3 million) if he takes up a new position.

The federation is looking at legal options but Napoli president and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has said he will not waive the payment, which decreases by 250,000 euros each month, "as a matter of principle".

Football

Luciano Spalletti / Italy Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country