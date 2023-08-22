Spain PM says football boss apology over kiss 'insufficient'
"What we saw was an unacceptable gesture... and the apology he made is insufficient," Sanchez told a news conference when asked about the controversy over the unsolicited kiss.
Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales' apology for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women's World Cup is "insufficient," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday.
