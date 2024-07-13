Spain final favourites but England have plenty of weapons: Watkins

Spain deserve to be tagged as favourites for Sunday's European Championship final in Berlin but England have many different options in their attacking arsenal to take into the clash, goal hero Ollie Watkins said on Friday.

Watkins came off the bench and netted the dramatic stoppage time winner that got England into the showpiece match, rifling the ball across the goalkeeper and into the net as they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Wednesday's semi-final.

Spain, however, had a tougher path to the final, Watkins told a press conference on Friday.

"They've had to come through a harder journey than us playing against Italy, Germany and France -- the so-called bigger teams -- and I feel like they have been probably the best team of the competition so far," he said.

"The wingers for Spain are very dynamic, young, full of confidence and direct but also across our team, we have goals from everywhere and world class talent, so it's going to be a very exciting match. I can't wait to watch it and be a part of it. And hopefully we can get the get the job done."

On teenager Lamine Yamal, who scored a stunning goal for Spain in their 2-1 semi-final victory over France, Watkins said he was a "generational talent".

"Everyone's seen what he can do. It's not often that you are scoring a goal against France in the top corner in the semi-final of the Euros when you're 16. He's got the world at his feet and is miles ahead of me when I was 16 or 17."

But Watkins, 28, is still relishing his role in getting England to the final in what was only his second outing at the tournament.

His goal has been described as iconic in the context of putting England into a first major tournament final on foreign soil.

"I watched it quite a few times when I got back to base camp. I always watch my goals back, you know, whenever I scored against someone but this one I think I've watched quite a few more times than normal.

"One of my good friends, who is coming to the game, told me years ago that he felt like I was going to score in the Euro final. I scored in the semi so it was a game early, but you never know that can happen on the weekend.

"I've just felt like whatever you put into the universe, you get back and I'm a firm believer that you can believe something, but if you deep down really truly believe that it can happen, then it will," Watkins added.