Spain final favourites but England have plenty of weapons: Watkins

Sports

Reuters
13 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 05:51 pm

Related News

Spain final favourites but England have plenty of weapons: Watkins

“The wingers for Spain are very dynamic, young, full of confidence and direct but also across our team, we have goals from everywhere and world class talent, so it's going to be a very exciting match. I can't wait to watch it and be a part of it. And hopefully we can get the get the job done."

Reuters
13 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 05:51 pm
Spain final favourites but England have plenty of weapons: Watkins

Spain deserve to be tagged as favourites for Sunday's European Championship final in Berlin but England have many different options in their attacking arsenal to take into the clash, goal hero Ollie Watkins said on Friday.

Watkins came off the bench and netted the dramatic stoppage time winner that got England into the showpiece match, rifling the ball across the goalkeeper and into the net as they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Wednesday's semi-final.

Spain, however, had a tougher path to the final, Watkins told a press conference on Friday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"They've had to come through a harder journey than us playing against Italy, Germany and France -- the so-called bigger teams -- and I feel like they have been probably the best team of the competition so far," he said.

"The wingers for Spain are very dynamic, young, full of confidence and direct but also across our team, we have goals from everywhere and world class talent, so it's going to be a very exciting match. I can't wait to watch it and be a part of it. And hopefully we can get the get the job done."

On teenager Lamine Yamal, who scored a stunning goal for Spain in their 2-1 semi-final victory over France, Watkins said he was a "generational talent".

"Everyone's seen what he can do. It's not often that you are scoring a goal against France in the top corner in the semi-final of the Euros when you're 16. He's got the world at his feet and is miles ahead of me when I was 16 or 17."

But Watkins, 28, is still relishing his role in getting England to the final in what was only his second outing at the tournament.

His goal has been described as iconic in the context of putting England into a first major tournament final on foreign soil.

"I watched it quite a few times when I got back to base camp. I always watch my goals back, you know, whenever I scored against someone but this one I think I've watched quite a few more times than normal.

"One of my good friends, who is coming to the game, told me years ago that he felt like I was going to score in the Euro final. I scored in the semi so it was a game early, but you never know that can happen on the weekend.

"I've just felt like whatever you put into the universe, you get back and I'm a firm believer that you can believe something, but if you deep down really truly believe that it can happen, then it will," Watkins added.

Football

Ollie Watkins / UEFA EURO 2024 / Spain Football Team / England Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

8h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

5m | Videos
The song that inspires the England football team

The song that inspires the England football team

55m | Videos
India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

1h | Videos
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

1h | Videos