Spain defender Jordi Alba retires from international duty

Spain defender Jordi Alba has retired from international football, the Spanish football federation said Friday.

The former Barcelona left back, now playing in the United States with Inter Miami, captained the team to UEFA Nations League glory in June.

Alba made his debut for Spain in 2011 and played 92 times for his country, scoring nine goals.

The 34-year-old netted for Spain in the Euro 2012 final win over Italy, helping La Roja retain the trophy.

"From the Spanish football federation, we have eternal gratitude for this brilliant path, thank you, Jordi," wrote the RFEF in a statement.

Spain have various alternatives to call on for the left-back spot including Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, who took Alba's place at club level.