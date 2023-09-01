Spain defender Jordi Alba retires from international duty

Sports

AFP
01 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 06:03 pm

Related News

Spain defender Jordi Alba retires from international duty

The former Barcelona left back, now playing in the United States with Inter Miami, captained the team to UEFA Nations League glory in June.

AFP
01 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 06:03 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Spain defender Jordi Alba has retired from international football, the Spanish football federation said Friday.

The former Barcelona left back, now playing in the United States with Inter Miami, captained the team to UEFA Nations League glory in June.

Alba made his debut for Spain in 2011 and played 92 times for his country, scoring nine goals.

The 34-year-old netted for Spain in the Euro 2012 final win over Italy, helping La Roja retain the trophy.

"From the Spanish football federation, we have eternal gratitude for this brilliant path, thank you, Jordi," wrote the RFEF in a statement.

Spain have various alternatives to call on for the left-back spot including Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, who took Alba's place at club level.

 

Football

Jordi Alba / Spain Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

6h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

7h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

7h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Entry level European sedans available in Bangladesh

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

44m | TBS Food
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

1d | TBS World
Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni