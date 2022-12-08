Spain coach Luis Enrique fired, De la Fuente takes over

Sports

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 07:39 pm

Related News

Spain coach Luis Enrique fired, De la Fuente takes over

"The RFEF has chosen Luis de la Fuente as the new (Spain) coach," RFEF said in a statement.

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 07:39 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Luis Enrique was sacked as Spain coach on Thursday after the team's elimination in the last-16 at the World Cup with the country's under-21 manager Luis de la Fuente named as his replacement by the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance into a victory.

"The RFEF has chosen Luis de la Fuente as the new (Spain) coach," RFEF said in a statement.

"The ... RFEF has delivered to the president a report in which it determined that a new project should start for the Spain national team, with the aim of continuing the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique (and the staff).

"Both the RFEF president Luis Rubiales and sports director, Jose Francisco Molina have informed Luis Enrique of the decision. The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff for the work done in the last few years."

The 52-year-old said after the Morocco match that he was to blame for the defeat. Luis Enrique, who was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.

He is the fourth manager to get sacked after their teams were eliminated at the World Cup in Qatar.

De la Fuente, 61, joined the RFEF in 2013 as the under-15 manager having worked with players like Marco Asensio, goalkeeper Unai Simon, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Pedri, Carlos Soler and Dani Olmo when they were youngsters.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Luis Enrique / Spain Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

3h | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

10h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

11h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

25m | TBS World
How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

2h | TBS Insight
4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

3h | TBS World
Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points