Spain clinches Olympic gold in epic extra-time victory over France

In a pulsating Olympic final in Paris, Spain emerged victorious with a 5-3 win over France after extra time, securing their first gold medal in men's football since 1992.



France started brightly, taking the lead in the 11th minute through Millot, who capitalized on a defensive error from Spain. The French crowd erupted with joy, sensing a golden opportunity for their team. However, Spain quickly turned the game on its head. The ever-reliable Lopez equalized in the 18th minute and added another seven minutes later to give Spain the lead. Baena then delivered a stunning free-kick in the 28th minute, curling the ball into the top corner to make it 3-1 for Spain. The French defense, which had been solid throughout the tournament, looked vulnerable under Spain's relentless attack.

France, however, refused to bow out quietly. In the second half, they mounted a spirited comeback. Substitute Akliouche pulled one back in the 79th minute, giving the hosts hope. As the clock ticked into stoppage time, France was awarded a penalty, and Mateta stepped up to calmly convert, leveling the score at 3-3 and sending the match into extra time.

With momentum on France's side, it seemed they might complete their comeback. But Spain had other plans. Substitute Camello became the hero, scoring twice in extra time, including a decisive goal in the 120th minute, silencing the French crowd and securing the gold for Spain.

This victory is a significant milestone for Spain, marking their return to the pinnacle of Olympic football. It also adds to a remarkable year for Spanish football, with the senior and under-19 teams both winning European championships. France, despite their valiant efforts, fell short in the end, leaving the hosts with silver as Spain celebrated a hard-fought and well-deserved triumph.