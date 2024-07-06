Spain beat hosts Germany in extra time to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals

Substitute Florian Wirtz fired in an 89th-minute equaliser to rescue Germany after Dani Olmo's second-half strike, but Spain substitute Mikel Merino headed into the top corner in the 119th minute to break the home nation's hearts.

Photo: UEFA
Spain defeated hosts Germany 2-1 after extra time in a dramatic Euro 2024 quarter-final on Friday to set up a last-four clash against either France or Portugal.

