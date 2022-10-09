Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas comes out as gay

Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas comes out as gay

In a tweet published on Sunday afternoon, the legendary goalkeeper said, "I hope you respect me. I'm gay." 

Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas comes out as gay

Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas has announced that he is gay through a tweet. He becomes one of the most high-profile male footballers to come out as homosexual.

In a tweet published on Sunday afternoon, the legendary goalkeeper said, "I hope you respect me. I'm gay." 

Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero for five years before their separation in March 2021. They have two children together, both boys.

The 41-year-old received a lot of support upon his shock announcement. Carlos Puyol, former Barcelona player and Casillas' team-mate in the Spain team, supported him.

Casillas, who retired in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest during training with FC Porto, is remembered for being one of football's finest goalkeepers.

