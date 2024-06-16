Southgate hopes to deliver in what could be his final tournament with England

Sports

Reuters
16 June, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 06:16 pm

Related News

Southgate hopes to deliver in what could be his final tournament with England

The Three Lions play Serbia on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen in a Euro 2024 that could be a defining moment of Southgate's career.

Reuters
16 June, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 06:16 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

If Gareth Southgate is feeling the pressure of delivering England's first European Championship in what many have speculated could be his final major tournament in charge, the 53-year-old manager is not showing it.

The Three Lions play Serbia on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen in a Euro 2024 that could be a defining moment of Southgate's career.

"I'm probably more relaxed about it because I have had previous experience of three before this one," said Southgate, who coached England at a pair of World Cups either side of the 2020 Euros, where England lost to Italy in the final, and played in the 1996 and 2000 Euros.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I know the issues we have to deal with and the pathway we have to navigate. I'm very fortunate to have great players and a great staff and I'm really looking forward to the start of this tournament."

Southgate's contract expires after this tournament and while he recently told German newspaper BILD: "If we don't win, I probably won't be here anymore," there have been reports that the Football Association would like him to stay and lead England into the 2026 World Cup.

Asked if Germany could be his final appearance in the Three Lions dugout, a smiling Southgate told a press conference on the eve of their curtain-raiser: "I don't want to put pressure on the other coaches here but it could be the last tournament for all of them as well. This is the world we live in."

Southgate has assembled an intriguing and richly talented team around veteran goal-scorer Harry Kane and talented midfielder Jude Bellingham, and included 12 players with no major tournament experience. A dozen players from the 2022 World Cup squad are also absent.

The rebuilt group that suffered a shocking 1-0 loss to Iceland in their final send-off game begs numerous questions. How well will the pieces fall into place? What does the back four look like, particularly since an injury excluded veteran Harry Maguire from the squad and also-injured Luke Shaw has not played since February? How will Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold adapt to playing as a creative midfielder?

England are about to find out and Southgate is well aware of what is at stake.

"I've been in the job eight years. I understand the landscape. Everybody who has been in this job has experienced the same thing," he said. "I just try to prepare the team in the best manner possible."

 

Football

UEFA EURO 2024 / England Football Team / Gareth southgate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

6h | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

8h | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

3h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

19h | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

47m | Videos
Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

22h | Videos