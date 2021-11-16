Southgate backs Kane to become England's all-time leading scorer

Sports

Reuters
16 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 01:30 pm

Related News

Southgate backs Kane to become England's all-time leading scorer

The 28-year-old, who scored a hat-trick against Albania last week, is five goals behind record scorer Rooney.

Reuters
16 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England coach Gareth Southgate has backed Harry Kane to overtake Wayne Rooney as the country's all-time leading scorer after the Tottenham Hotspur striker netted four goals in Monday's 10-0 demolition of San Marino in the World Cup qualifiers.

England booked their place in a seventh successive World Cup finals with their win over San Marino as Kane took his international tally to 48 goals and moved joint-third on the all-time list with Gary Lineker. 

The 28-year-old, who scored a hat-trick against Albania last week, is five goals behind record scorer Rooney.

"I think that will definitely be one of his goals," Southgate told reporters on Monday.

"And the remarkable thing is we haven't given him the opportunities of nights like tonight (against lower-ranked teams) too often... He understood that, but he has huge personal ambitions as well as the team ones.

"He showed again the clinical nature and the mentality he has got. It is almost not 'if' he is going to break the record but 'when'. And what he might do with it once he is beyond that point."

Kane took his calendar-year haul for England to a new record of 16, became the first England player to score back-to-back hat-tricks since Tommy Taylor in 1957 and the first to score four in a match since Ian Wright against San Marino in 1993.

Football

Gareth southgate / Harry Kane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

22h | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10