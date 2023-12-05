Southee expecting spinners to play ‘big role’ in Mirpur Test

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said he is expecting another match dominated by spin when they take on hosts Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series in Mirpur starting Wednesday.

Bangladesh won the first match comfortably by 150 runs despite conceding a first-innings lead. Fast bowlers - Shoriful Islam, Southee and Kyle Jamieson - played second fiddle to their spinners with Taijul Islam and Ajaz Patel grabbing lead roles.

"I think when you come to this part of the world, you expect the spinners to play a big role," said Southee. "And we saw that in the first Test match and we're expecting something similar in the second Test match."

"Although saying that I think Kyle [Jamieson] created a number of chances throughout that first test match. And his first test match for a while. So he was looking pretty good and pretty threatening in these conditions as well. So, yeah, it's always a battle of spin in this part of the world, and it's what we expected coming here. So, yeah, it's something we are expecting in this second Test as well," the Black Caps captain added.

Many believed New Zealand missed a trick by not including the in-form Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner, who was their leading spinner in the World Cup. But Southee backed his decision of leaving the duo out in the first Test and said all 15 of the squad have chances of making the XI for the Mirpur Test.

"Yeah, they're obviously capable spinners. But we went with what we thought was the best side to win that first Test match. The last Test series that Ish Sodhi played, he was a standout spinner for us. And obviously Ajaz has done a great job for us. It's just a tough one to try and fit your 15 great players to fit into an 11. So, it's about picking a side that you think is going to do the job five days ahead of you," he said.

"All 15 have got a pretty good chance, they're here, so yeah, they've a good chance of playing. We'll have one final look at the wicket tomorrow morning and then decide on everyone. But yeah, I guess all 15 are fit, so they're available for selection."

Southee backed opening batter Tom Latham, who has a fine record against Bangladesh and is a superb player of spin, to come good in Mirpur.

"Tom has been a great performer for us for a long period of time. And he'll be hungry as ever. Like every Test match, he's prepared extremely well and given himself the best chance to go out and score runs. It's a side that he enjoys playing against and has had a lot of success, which I'm sure he'll look back on and have great memories and great confidence from the record he's got against Bangladesh," he stated.