South Africa's pacers dominate as Bangladesh crumble to 60-6 in morning session

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 12:37 pm

In a match where spinners were expected to dominate, South Africa's pace attack caused devastation early on, reducing Bangladesh to 60-6 by the end of the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Wiaan Mulder made the initial breakthrough, claiming the first three wickets, striking once in each of his first three overs. Kagiso Rabada followed up with two more scalps, putting the hosts in a dire position, before left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj trapped Mehedi Hasan Miraz LBW for 13 with the final ball of the session.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy managed to survive the carnage, remaining unbeaten on 16 from 86 deliveries, but could only watch as wickets fell regularly at the other end. Debutant Jaker Ali will join him at the crease after the lunch interval.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, opting for just one pace bowler in Hasan Mahmud.

