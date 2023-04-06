South Africa's Nic Pothas named Bangladesh's assistant coach

Nic Pothas, former South African batter, has been named the assistant coach of Bangladesh cricket team. The 49-year-old and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have come to a two-year arrangement, and he will begin his new job by joining the team in the UK for the three-match ODI series against Ireland next month.

Pothas has been in the coaching job for more than ten years, most recently leading Sri Lanka (2018–2019) and the West Indies (2017-2018) as head coach. In addition, he served as Sri Lanka's head fielding coach and the West Indies team's assistant coach and fielding coach.

Pothas previously served as Hampshire County Cricket Club's wicketkeeping coach before moving to Bangladesh. Throughout his playing career, Pothas, a right-handed batter, represented South Africa in three ODIs and amassed over 16,000 first class and List A runs.

"I am honoured to commit to the Bangladesh National Team. The depth and array of talent running through Bangladesh is exceptional and I believe we have some exciting years ahead of us," he said.