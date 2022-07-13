South Africa's 2022 ODI series against Australia cancelled

Sports

BSS
13 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 03:04 pm

Related News

South Africa's 2022 ODI series against Australia cancelled

Matches on January 12, 14 and 17 in Hobart, Sydney and Perth have been scrapped said Cricket Australia, after South Africa's request for new dates to avoid a clash with their domestic T20 league could not be accommodated.

BSS
13 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 03:04 pm
South Africa&#039;s 2022 ODI series against Australia cancelled

South Africa have cancelled their men's one-day international series scheduled for Australia in January, it was confirmed Wednesday.

Matches on January 12, 14 and 17 in Hobart, Sydney and Perth have been scrapped said Cricket Australia, after South Africa's request for new dates to avoid a clash with their domestic T20 league could not be accommodated.

"It is disappointing that Cricket South Africa will be unable to contest the ODI series in January," said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.

The series was part of the ICC Super League which determines direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

With a backlog of postponed fixtures form the pandemic meaning no window isbavailable to reschedule before the qualification cut-off in May, South Africa have agreed to forfeit all 30 Super League points to Australia, pending ICC approval.

A three-Test series against South Africa in December and January will go ahead as planned.

Three other Australia fixtures have had venue changes to provide an even spread of matches for home supporters.

A men's Twenty20 match against the West Indies on October 7 has moved from the Gold Coast to Brisbane, while a Twenty20 international against England
two days later has switched to Perth, from Brisbane.

A women's T20 match against Pakistan on January 26 moves changed from Canberra to Hobart.

Revised Australia 2022-23 schedule:

Men:

ODI series v Zimbabwe (all Townsville): August 28, 31, September 3

ODI series v New Zealand (all Cairns): September 6, 8, 11

T20 series v West Indies: October 5 (Gold Coast), 7 (Brisbane)

T20 series v England: October 9 (Perth), 12, 14 (both Canberra)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: October 16-November 13

ODI Series v England: November 17 (Adelaide), 19 (Sydney), 22 Melbourne.

Test series v West Indies: First Test November 30-December 4 (Perth), Second
Test December 8-12 (Adelaide).

Test series v South Africa: First Test December 17-21 (Brisbane), Second Test
December 26-30 (Melbourne), Third Test January 4-8 (Sydney).

Women:

ODI series v Pakistan January 16, 18 (both Brisbane), 21 (Sydney).

Twenty20 series v Pakistan: January 24 (Sydney), 26 (Hobart), 29 (both
Canberra).

Cricket

South Africa Cricket / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

5h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

4h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

4h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155