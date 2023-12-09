South Africa women get big win in 3rd T20I to level series against Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 12:55 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 01:15 am

South Africa women get big win in 3rd T20I to level series against Bangladesh

Many of the first-choice players came back to the South Africa lineup and they proved too good for the visitors who still managed to draw their first T20I series against the Proteas.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Laura Wolvaardt guided South Africa home with a well-played run-a-ball innings of 49 not out in the 3rd and final T20I against Bangladesh women to win with eight wickets and 28 balls to spare.

Having won the toss, South Africa captain Wolvaardt chose to bowl first and her bowlers obliged by having Bangladesh restricted to just 94-6 in their 20 overs, a far cry from the 150 the Tigresses scored in the 1st T20I.

Lata Mondal was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 42 from 62 balls after the South African frontline bowlers Masabata Klaas and Ayanda Hlubi had the visitors reeling at 17-3 in the 6th over.

Along with Wolvaardt, former captain Sune Luus was not out till the end on 15 to ensure the Proteas reached the target safely.

For Bangladesh, only fast bowler Marufa Akter and spinner Shorifa Khatun were among the wickets taking one each. 

Shorna Akter, who was the star in the first T20I with a fifer was expensive today giving away 22 runs in her two overs. 

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / South Africa Women's Cricket Team / T20I Cricket / Laura Wolvaardt

