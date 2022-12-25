South Africa will continue to attack Aussies with bouncers, implies Nortje

South Africa's bowling attack is preparing to hit Australia's top order with another barrage of short balls, having learned from their defeat in Brisbane's second innings.

South Africa took four wickets while defending a 34-run lead, dismissing Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Travis Head cheaply.

Anrich Nortje stated that they would pick up where they left off with the short balls, claiming that the Australians appeared scared when he and Kagiso Rabada bowled short in the second innings.

"It's never nice getting a ball past your head at high speed, so it definitely looked like [they were scared] at stages," Nortje said.

"I'm not saying anyone is scared of me, but I'm just saying in general, getting a ball past your head at 140-150 km/h is not comfortable. Whether you're the best puller or best batter in the world, it's still uncomfortable.

"In a certain situation, you could possibly hit someone or take their feet away, so that's the goal of a bouncer, but there's always that [thought], 'you never know when it's going to come'. That's the great thing about Test cricket, at least there are two bouncers in an over for us.

"We just need to be on it again and try and simulate it."