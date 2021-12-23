South Africa welcome back Duanne Olivier with open arms for India series

Sports

Reuters
23 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 05:58 pm

Related News

South Africa welcome back Duanne Olivier with open arms for India series

Olivier will bolster a home seam attack missing injured Anrich Nortje and will play his first test since 2019, when he turned his back on South Africa in favour of county cricket in England, despite considerable success in the five-day format.

Reuters
23 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 05:58 pm
Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Fast bowler Duanne Olivier is expected to return to the South Africa line-up as the home side challenge visiting India in the first match of a three game series in the ICC World Test Championship at Centurion Park starting on Sunday.

Olivier will bolster a home seam attack missing injured Anrich Nortje and will play his first test since 2019, when he turned his back on South Africa in favour of county cricket in England, despite considerable success in the five-day format.

The series is expected to be a battle between the respective pace attacks on lively wickets, especially in the first two tests on the Highveld, and Olivier's return is therefore timely having taken 48 wickets in 10 tests at an average of under 20.

"I want our best opportunity to win matches and series, and in order for that to happen, you need to make tough calls, for instance bringing people back," South Africa captain Dean Elgar told reporters in response to whether Olivier should be given a chance to return.

"I was very keen to have him back, I'm happy and excited knowing what he can do on the field. There's no bad feelings about what's happened in the past."

South Africa have often relied on fast bowlers on spicy home wickets to get them to victory, but are also well aware that India have developed an excellent pace attack that has brought them overseas success in the last few years.

"India has been an immensely improved bowling line up, especially playing away from home. We're very mindful of what we're going to be up against," Elgar said.

India have kept a low profile in their Johannesburg bio-secure bubble since their arrival in the country, but batsman Cheteshwar Pujara believes this is their best chance yet of claiming a first ever test series win in South Africa.

"Our fast bowlers have been the difference between the sides overall when we have played abroad. If you look at the Australia and England series, we have done exceptionally well as a bowling unit," Pujara told the Board of Control for Cricket in India website.

"Our fast bowlers are our strength (in South Africa) and I hope they can utilise the conditions and give us 20 wickets in each test match."

India are coming off a home series win over New Zealand completed this month, while South Africa have not played test cricket since a series victory in the West Indies in June.

Cricket

Duanne Olivier / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

7h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

10h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World's youngest Prime Ministers and Presidents

World's youngest Prime Ministers and Presidents

3h | Videos
Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

4h | Videos
Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

4h | Videos
Cities with most traffic in the world

Cities with most traffic in the world

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US