South Africa vs India series to be held behind closed doors due to Covid-19

Sports

Reuters
21 December, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 03:03 pm

South Africa's upcoming home cricket series against India will be played without spectators due to a wave of Covid-19 infections, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday.

South Africa host India in a three-test series beginning on Sunday in Centurion. The teams are also scheduled to play three one-day internationals starting from Jan. 19.

The South African board said in a statement that the decision to play behind closed doors had been taken jointly with the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

"This decision was taken in order to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment," the statement read.

The statement added that the decision was made in the best interest of the game as well as the health and safety of players and staff.

South Africa reported a record number of daily Covid-19 infections last week in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron variant.

