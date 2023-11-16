South Africa slump to 44-4 against Australia before rain stops play

Sports

AFP
16 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 04:02 pm

Related News

South Africa slump to 44-4 against Australia before rain stops play

The winners of Thursday's game will take on undefeated hosts India, who knocked out New Zealand in the first semi-final, in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.

AFP
16 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 04:02 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each to rip through South Africa's top order in the second World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Left-arm quick Starc sent back skipper Temba Bavuma for a fourth-ball duck in the first over and soon Hazlewood had the in-form Quinton de Kock caught for three.

The new-ball bowlers kept up the attack with the wickets of Aiden Markram (10) and Heinrich Klaasen (10) to reduce South Africa to 44-4 in 14 overs after the Proteas elected to bat under cloudy skies and rain in the air.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

South Africa are chasing their first ever World Cup final after faltering in four semi-finals including two against Australia in 1999 and 2007.

The winners of Thursday's game will take on undefeated hosts India, who knocked out New Zealand in the first semi-final, in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Australia Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

38m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World