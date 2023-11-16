South Africa slump to 44-4 against Australia before rain stops play

Australia fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each to rip through South Africa's top order in the second World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Left-arm quick Starc sent back skipper Temba Bavuma for a fourth-ball duck in the first over and soon Hazlewood had the in-form Quinton de Kock caught for three.

The new-ball bowlers kept up the attack with the wickets of Aiden Markram (10) and Heinrich Klaasen (10) to reduce South Africa to 44-4 in 14 overs after the Proteas elected to bat under cloudy skies and rain in the air.

South Africa are chasing their first ever World Cup final after faltering in four semi-finals including two against Australia in 1999 and 2007.

The winners of Thursday's game will take on undefeated hosts India, who knocked out New Zealand in the first semi-final, in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.