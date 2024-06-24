South Africa replace 'chokers' tag with 'clutch'; set historic T20 World Cup record

South Africa made history on Monday, becoming the team to win the most matches in a single ICC T20 World Cup edition.

The Proteas achieved this milestone against the West Indies in their Super Eights clash at Antigua.

Chasing down the target of 123 runs needed in 17 runs set after a rain interruption, South Africa secured their seventh win in the tournament.

In the Group Stage, they were a part of Group D, topping it with wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and Nepal. Now in the Super Eights stage, they have secured wins over the USA, defending champions England, and the West Indies.

Previously, this record was held by Sri Lanka, which had secured six wins in the 2009 edition of the competition. They lost to Pakistan in the final at Lord's in London.

This seven-match win streak is the Proteas' joint-longest in T20Is, as they had a similar streak in 2009 and 2021 as well.

With seven victories in a row, the Proteas have marched into the semifinals.

Often termed "chokers" for a tendency to lose the most crucial stages of the match when it matters the most, the Proteas have replaced the infamy gained for choking with another C-word, i.e., "clutch" performances.

This World Cup has witnessed Proteas winning several important moments during key/close games:

-David Miller and Tristan Stubbs bailing out Proteas from 12/4 during a run-chase of 104 runs against the Netherlands, winning the game with seven balls and four wickets left, with Miller hitting the winning runs.

-While defending 114 runs against Bangladesh and left with six runs to save in six balls, Keshav Maharaj dismissed all-rounder Mahmudullah on the penultimate ball, securing a four-run win.

-While defending 116 runs against associate nation Nepal, South Africa managed to defend two runs on the final ball, running out Gulshan Jha to edge past Nepal by one run.

-Defending 28 runs in two overs after putting up 194 against the USA, the 19th over by pacer Kagiso Rabada gave away just two runs and got them crucial wicket of Harmeet Singh. SA won by 18 runs.

-Getting the crucial wicket of in-form half-centurion Harry Brook when England needed 14 runs in the final six balls. Brook's counter-attack had threatened to chase 164 runs set by SA.

-Needing five runs in the final over with Marco Jansen, a bowling all-rounder, and pacer Kagiso Rabada at the crease, Jansen smashed Obed McCoy for a massive six to complete a tense run chase of 123 runs successfully with three wickets and five balls left.

In Monday's match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Indies was reduced to 5/2, but an 81-run stand between Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase brought them back in the game. However, Proteas bowlers kept striking at regular intervals after this partnership, restricting WI to 135/8 in their 20 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen, skipper Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 136 runs, SA lost two wickets early. Due to an interruption of action by rain, the Proteas were given a new target of 123 runs in 17 overs. At one point, the match was 50-50, with SA at 110/7 in 15.2 overs, despite crucial knocks from Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen . However, Jansen and Rabada found boundaries at crucial stages, finishing the chase with five balls and three wickets in hand.

Chase was the pick of the bowlers for WI. Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell also got two wickets.

With this victory, South Africa has ended their Super Eights campaign undefeated, with three wins in three matches. England is the other team to move to the semifinals, with two wins and a loss in three matches. The West Indies, the hosts of the competition, have been knocked out, with just a win and two losses to their name in the Super Eights.