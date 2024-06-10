South Africa put Bangladesh in to bowl first as Jaker replaces Soumya

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and put Bangladesh in to bat first in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 group stage match at New York on Monday.

Bangladesh made one change to their playing XI from the last game, which they won against Sri Lanka in their tournament opener.

Out-of-form batter Soumya Sarkar was left out to bring in big-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali.

The Proteas meanwhile remain unchanged from the lineup that defeated the Netherlands.

They top the group with two wins from as many games while the Tigers have one win and are second in the table.

The pitch being used is the same one that was used in the India vs Pakistan match yesterday and is expected to get worse as the match progresses so this could prove to be a decisive toss to have won.

Najmul Shanto: I wanted to bowl, so happy to bowl first. We have one change, Soumya Sarkar not playing, Jaker Ali comes in. We feel good to see the crowds come out here and support us. (On Sri Lanka win) It was an important win, the boys have done a lot of hard work and hopefully we can do something special today. We have been struggling with a leggie, finally we have got one who takes wickets. All the bowlers have been performing really well.

Aiden Markram: We'll bat first. Reason being it is a used wicket. If it does change, we can set the pace and it is tough to chase. We back ourselves for setting a good total. As a whole, the tournament has leaned towards teams batting first. It is about the last 10 overs in each innings, and chasing might be tougher. 100% need to find some form, myself included. The head space is right, hopefully a matter of time. Credit to Miller and Stubbs for getting us through in the last game. We're playing the same team.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman