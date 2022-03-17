South Africa names 15-member squad for Bangladesh Tests, leaves out IPL-bound players

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangladesh starting on 31 March.

CSA earlier decided to release the red-ball players who have been picked in the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the players 'unanimously' chose the IPL over the Test matches. The IPL will begin on 26 March, five days before the Test series starts.

South Africa will miss the services of Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram in the batting order and Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje in the bowling line-up. In their absence, Duanne Olivier will lead the attack and he will be supported by the likes of Lutho Sipamla and Lizaad Williams.

In the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, Sarel Erwee showed signs of promise. Keegan Petersen missed out in the series but was in great form against India. Ryan Rickelton has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket. Skipper Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma will have to shoulder a lot of responsibilities to hold the batting order.

Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verrynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.