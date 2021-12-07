South Africa name strong 21-member squad for Test series against India

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 04:34 pm

Related News

South Africa name strong 21-member squad for Test series against India

Cricket South Africa has announced a strong-21 member Test squad that will take on India in three Test matches from 26 December to 15 January 2022.

Hindustan Times
07 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 04:34 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

Cricket South Africa has announced a strong 21member Test squad that will face India in three Test matches starting 26 December. The Test series, which will go on till January 15, 2022 will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and would be played at Centurion, Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.

Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subrayen have been drafted back into the team while Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton have received their maiden Test call-ups. The star trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock, which was rested for the ODIs against the Netherlands will are back for the Tests, and as is Duanne Olivier, who makes a comeback to the Test squad which further strengthen the composition of the unit.

Olivier's last Test appearance for South Africa was in Gqeberha against Sri Lanka in February of 2019. The 29-year-old has made a loud return to the CSA Four-Day Series, ending this year as the leading wicket taker, eight scalps clear of number two, Simon Harmer. Olivier has claim to 28 wickets in eight innings at an average of 11.14 and best innings bowling figures of 5/53.

 

South Africa's Test squad vs India is as follows:

Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

Cricket

South Africa vs India / Cricket South Africa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

8h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

56m | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

1h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

1h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh