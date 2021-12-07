South Africa name strong 21-member squad for Test series against India

Cricket South Africa has announced a strong 21member Test squad that will face India in three Test matches starting 26 December. The Test series, which will go on till January 15, 2022 will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and would be played at Centurion, Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.

Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subrayen have been drafted back into the team while Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton have received their maiden Test call-ups. The star trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock, which was rested for the ODIs against the Netherlands will are back for the Tests, and as is Duanne Olivier, who makes a comeback to the Test squad which further strengthen the composition of the unit.

Olivier's last Test appearance for South Africa was in Gqeberha against Sri Lanka in February of 2019. The 29-year-old has made a loud return to the CSA Four-Day Series, ending this year as the leading wicket taker, eight scalps clear of number two, Simon Harmer. Olivier has claim to 28 wickets in eight innings at an average of 11.14 and best innings bowling figures of 5/53.

South Africa's Test squad vs India is as follows:

Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.