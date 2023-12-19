South Africa lose Phehlukwayo for rest of India ODI series

Sports

Reuters
19 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 02:23 pm

Related News

South Africa lose Phehlukwayo for rest of India ODI series

Phehlukwayo, who top scored with 33 in South Africa's paltry innings total of 116 in an eight-wicket loss in the opening match on Sunday, has a side strain.

Reuters
19 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 02:23 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

South Africa have been dealt a blow after all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was ruled out of the remainder of the One-Day International series against India ahead of the second game, to be played in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Phehlukwayo, who top scored with 33 in South Africa's paltry innings total of 116 in an eight-wicket loss in the opening match on Sunday, has a side strain.

Uncapped seamer Ottniel Baartman is also out of the squad with the same injury, and has been replaced by Beuran Hendricks, who won the last of his eight ODI caps in 2021.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

No replacement has been named for Phehlukwayo.

Updated South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

37m | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

3h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

3h | Habitat
It’s been three weeks since the rabidly anti-Muslim Geert Wilders won elections in the Netherlands. PHOTO: REUTERS

Meloni, Wilders and Europe's ascendant far right

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

47m | TBS Stories
“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

1h | Multimedia
Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage

Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage

3h | TBS Stories
Letter to hospital importers not to insert European ring in heart

Letter to hospital importers not to insert European ring in heart

3h | TBS Stories