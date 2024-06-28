South Africa left stranded in Trinidad after runway closure in Barbados

South Africa left stranded in Trinidad after runway closure in Barbados

Passengers on the aircraft from Trinidad to Barbados were advised that the preliminary rescheduling time was 4.30pm, which would result in a roughly six-hour delay.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

A landing failure of a small aircraft in Barbados has left the T20 World Cup final-bound South Africa and ICC match officials stranded, being delayed by nearly six hours, as per ESPNcricinfo.

A landing failure of a small private aircraft at the Grantley Adams airport in Barbados resulted in the Proteas team, their family, commentators, match officials and ICC officials being stranded at the Trinidad airport.

The Barbados Airport was closed for inspection by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Barbados Police Service.

The pilots learned of the runway closure in Bridgetown just as they were preparing to take off from Trinidad.

Passengers on the aircraft from Trinidad to Barbados were advised that the preliminary rescheduling time was 4.30pm, which would result in a roughly six-hour delay.

All boarding passengers had to return to the terminal, adding to the considerable delays experienced by teams during the tournament.

"It appeared that the landing gear of the private aircraft did not deploy, but it is currently on the runway at GAIA [Grantley Adams International Airport] safely," Sharleen Brown, Corporate Communication Specialist with GAIA, said in a statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

On the back of a belligerent bowling performance, South Africa secured a ticket for the men's T20 World Cup 2024 final for the first time, defeating Afghanistan in the first semi-final in Trinidad.

Bowling Afghanistan out for just 56, South Africa hit their straps early by claiming eight wickets inside the first 10 overs of the innings.

The final will be an affair of heavyweights as India, who ended England's T20 World Cup defence, will face South Africa in Saturday's final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

After some underwhelming performances, Jos Buttler's side pulled off a stunning victory to go to the Super Eights, with the captain scoring an unbeaten 83 against the USA to complement a strong bowling performance - featuring a hat-trick from Chris Jordan.

However, they were unable to overcome India, who had been unstoppable thus far in the competition and have gone unbeaten from the start of their campaign. India scored 171/7, while England managed only 103 all out in response.

