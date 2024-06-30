South Africa 'gutted' after final loss to India

Sports

AFP
30 June, 2024, 02:20 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 02:21 am

Related News

South Africa 'gutted' after final loss to India

Having ended a run of seven semi-final losses -- in both short-form formats -- with their victory over Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Proteas came agonisingly close to their maiden World Cup title.

AFP
30 June, 2024, 02:20 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 02:21 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

South Africa captain Aiden Markram said he was "gutted" after his team lost their first-ever T20 World Cup final by seven runs to India.

Having ended a run of seven semi-final losses -- in both short-form formats -- with their victory over Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Proteas came agonisingly close to their maiden World Cup title.

Heinrich Klaasen's blistering 52 from 27 balls, with five sixes and two fours, put South Africa in position to win before India's 'death' bowlers turned the screw.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Obviously gutted. It will take some time for us to reflect on this. We've had a great campaign but for the time being, this hurts. I am so proud of all my players and everyone involved in this team," said Markram.

"We bowled very well, the pitch didn't give them much to work with. We thought it was a chaseable total. It was a great game of cricket, I'm chuffed with all my guys, it's hard not to get over the line but I'll always be proud of them," he said.

"We've seen that it's not over until the last ball for a lot of our games. It changed quickly at the end there. But we were in a great position. We know we could've won the game," he added.

Markram said he was proud that the hunger for success that his team had shown throughout their unbeaten run to the final had been evident until the very end.

"One thing you can guarantee from South African people is that they are competitive, but they are respectful. We pride ourselves on that. Hopefully moving forward we can learn from this and use it.

"This will always be a proud day for us, regardless," he said.

South Africa's only major honour in the game is the Champions Trophy title won in 1998.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

South Africa Cricket Team / Aiden Markram / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

12h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

4h | Videos
Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

6h | Videos
Real Madrid fulfilled the dream of their player, Joselu

Real Madrid fulfilled the dream of their player, Joselu

3h | Videos
The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

5h | Videos