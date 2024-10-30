South Africa finally declare at 575-6 after griding Bangladesh's bowlers down on day 2

Sports

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 05:34 pm

Related News

South Africa finally declare at 575-6 after griding Bangladesh's bowlers down on day 2

The Bangladesh bowlers were ground down after bowling 144.2 overs in almost two whole days in the field.

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 05:34 pm
South Africa finally declare at 575-6 after griding Bangladesh&#039;s bowlers down on day 2

South Africa finally declared after scoring 577-6 on the third session of day 2 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh bowlers were ground down after bowling 144.2 overs in almost two whole days in the field.

Three South African batters scored their first Test tons - Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder - and it was only the second time such an incident happened in Test history

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

De Zorzi scored 177, Stubbs 106 and Mulder 105* helped the visitors to their second-highest score versus Bangladesh and their highest score away from home in 12 years.

It was also the first time South Africa have had three centurions in an innings since 2017.

Taijul Islam for Bangladesh was the most successful bowler, having taken 5-198 in a marathon 52.2 overs.

His other spin-bowling partner, Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a nightmare of a Test, bowling 39 over without taking a wicket and giving away 171 runs.

 

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team / Test Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

3d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

4d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The name of the president and general secretary of JU branch Chatrashibir has been released

The name of the president and general secretary of JU branch Chatrashibir has been released

13m | Videos
Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

1h | Videos
Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

2h | Videos
Total unemployment in the country is 1.80 crore: Asif Mahmud

Total unemployment in the country is 1.80 crore: Asif Mahmud

2h | Videos