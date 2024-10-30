South Africa finally declare at 575-6 after griding Bangladesh's bowlers down on day 2

South Africa finally declared after scoring 577-6 on the third session of day 2 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh bowlers were ground down after bowling 144.2 overs in almost two whole days in the field.

Three South African batters scored their first Test tons - Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder - and it was only the second time such an incident happened in Test history

De Zorzi scored 177, Stubbs 106 and Mulder 105* helped the visitors to their second-highest score versus Bangladesh and their highest score away from home in 12 years.

It was also the first time South Africa have had three centurions in an innings since 2017.

Taijul Islam for Bangladesh was the most successful bowler, having taken 5-198 in a marathon 52.2 overs.

His other spin-bowling partner, Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a nightmare of a Test, bowling 39 over without taking a wicket and giving away 171 runs.