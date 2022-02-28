South Africa eye victory in second Test after Verreynne century

Sports

Reuters
28 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 12:46 pm

Related News

South Africa eye victory in second Test after Verreynne century

Since suffering their second-worst test defeat in the opening Christchurch test, South Africa's turnaround has been little short of extraordinary, with heroes emerging from unexpected places at Hagley Oval.

Reuters
28 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 12:46 pm
South Africa eye victory in second Test after Verreynne century

Inspired by a magnificent, unbeaten century from rookie wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, South Africa pulled within six wickets of a series-levelling victory in the second Test against New Zealand after dominating day four in Christchurch on Monday.

Since suffering their second-worst Test defeat in the opening Christchurch Test, South Africa's turnaround has been little short of extraordinary, with heroes emerging from unexpected places at Hagley Oval.

On Monday, it was Verreynne's turn to shine as he produced a masterful knock of 136 not out, humbling one of the world's top seam attacks on a sunny day to set New Zealand an improbable chase of 426 runs for victory.

"Obviously getting a hundred is special but more importantly (it was) the value that added to the team," said Verreynne, who had not surpassed 30 in his five previous Tests.

"I think me being there allowed KG (Rabada) and Keshav (Maharaj) to sort of come in and play freely and I think the runs that they added at the back end there were really crucial."

By stumps, New Zealand were still 332 runs short of their target, reduced to 94 for four by a tandem assault of Rabada pace and Maharaj spin.

The hosts' wafer-thin hopes rest on number three Devon Conway, who was 60 not out, and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, on one run, holding on for a large chunk of day five.

Rabada had a day to remember, removing both New Zealand openers for the combined cost of one run, after smashing four sixes in a brilliant 47 that all but broke the back of New Zealand's attack.

"There was a message that we should try and be positive," he said of the lower order batting which helped the Proteas to a declared second innings of 354 for nine.

"I was lucky it went my way."

It was a tough afternoon for New Zealand, who were still in the match at the start of day four when South Africa resumed at 140 for five.

After thrashing South Africa by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test, New Zealand must save the match or see their hopes of a maiden series win over the Proteas crushed again.

Cricket

Kyle Verreynne / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

2h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

3h | Panorama
On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

18h | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

18h | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

21h | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused