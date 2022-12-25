South Africa contemplate batting shake-up for Boxing Day Test

AFP
25 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 05:01 pm

South Africa contemplate batting shake-up for Boxing Day Test

He was not willing to go into details, although middle-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn has been tipped to come in.

Photo: AFP
After his batsmen largely failed to fire in Brisbane - where they were bowled out for 152 and 99 - South African captain Dean Elgar said a change could be afoot.

He was not willing to go into details, although middle-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn has been tipped to come in.

"The little bit I can give away is our bowlers retain their spots," he said.

"There's probably a change amongst the batters."

South Africa's batting struggles in Brisbane followed some poor displays earlier in the year, with only Sarel Erwee and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne making centuries since the start of the 2021/22 season.

Despite this, batting coach Justin Sammons backed them to come good as the series progresses.

"We've got to keep the belief and the players do have the belief," he said.

"We haven't played to our potential in the last couple of Tests and we are also determined to get it right. The guys are out there doing their best behind the scenes and I'm confident that they are going to get it right."

