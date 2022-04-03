South Africa in complete control as missed opportunities hurt Tigers

South Africa have extended their lead to 174 with nine wickets still in hand and are in complete control of the first Test match between them and Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban. Bangladesh's only success in the first session of day three came at halfway point when Ebadot Hossain pinned Sarel Erwee in front.

The opening partnership between Erwee and Elgar yielded 48 but the latter did bulk of the scoring, just like the first innings. What hurt Bangladesh were the missed opportunities.

Elgar was dropped twice before he reached his second fifty of the match. He edged one off Mehidy Hasan Miraz when he was on 34 but Najmul Hossain Shanto wasn't quick enough to react and dropped the catch.

A few overs later, Ebadot Hossain, the best bowler of the morning, steamed in, found the outside part of Elgar's bat but Yasir Ali dropped the catch when he was on 43.

Keegan Petersen, the South Africa number three, was also lucky as he was adjudged not out by the on-field umpire and Bangladesh didn't go for a review. Later, TV replays showed that Petersen could've been out leg-before.

At lunch, South Africa are 105 for one. Elgar is unbeaten on 62 and Petersen on 21.