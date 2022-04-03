South Africa in complete control as missed opportunities hurt Tigers

Sports

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 04:33 pm

Related News

South Africa in complete control as missed opportunities hurt Tigers

At lunch, South Africa are 105 for one. Elgar is unbeaten on 62 and Petersen on 21.

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 04:33 pm
Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

South Africa have extended their lead to 174 with nine wickets still in hand and are in complete control of the first Test match between them and Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban. Bangladesh's only success in the first session of day three came at halfway point when Ebadot Hossain pinned Sarel Erwee in front. 

The opening partnership between Erwee and Elgar yielded 48 but the latter did bulk of the scoring, just like the first innings. What hurt Bangladesh were the missed opportunities.

Elgar was dropped twice before he reached his second fifty of the match. He edged one off Mehidy Hasan Miraz when he was on 34 but Najmul Hossain Shanto wasn't quick enough to react and dropped the catch. 

A few overs later, Ebadot Hossain, the best bowler of the morning, steamed in, found the outside part of Elgar's bat but Yasir Ali dropped the catch when he was on 43. 

Keegan Petersen, the South Africa number three, was also lucky as he was adjudged not out by the on-field umpire and Bangladesh didn't go for a review. Later, TV replays showed that Petersen could've been out leg-before.

At lunch, South Africa are 105 for one. Elgar is unbeaten on 62 and Petersen on 21.

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

3h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

6h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

6h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

'Sharmaji Namkin' is full of flavour

'Sharmaji Namkin' is full of flavour

1h | Videos
Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

5h | Videos
Landfill by occupying hospital's land

Landfill by occupying hospital's land

5h | Videos
Healthy Iftar Recipes

Healthy Iftar Recipes

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers