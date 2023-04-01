South Africa closer to World Cup qualification with easy win over Netherlands

Sports

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 12:25 am

Related News

South Africa closer to World Cup qualification with easy win over Netherlands

Bavuma’s tally came off 79 balls as South Africa scored 190-2 in reply to the Dutch total of 189.

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 12:25 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Captain Temba Bavuma scored an unbeaten 90 to steer South Africa to an easy eight wicket victory over the Netherlands in their one-day international on Friday and take his side a step closer to automatic World Cup qualification.

Bavuma's tally came off 79 balls as South Africa scored 190-2 in reply to the Dutch total of 189.

Aiden Markram contributed 51 not out in a 102-run unbeaten partnership with Bavuma to steer South Africa to victory with 20 overs remaining.

The Dutch were put into bat on an unusually cold day on the Highveld and with the altitude assisting them, got off to a bright start with 58 runs off 66 balls before losing their first wicket.

But Max O'Dowd's dismissal, as he edged Sisanda Magala to Quinton de Kock, took the momentum away and the Dutch were never able to get a profitable partnership going again.

Opener Vikramjit Singh hit some impressive sixes in his innings of 45 runs off 53 balls while Teja Nidamanuru, in at No. 6, top scored for the tourists with 48.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-25, backed up by seamer Magala with 3-37 as the Dutch were bowled out in 46.1 overs.

The victory moved South Africa, who picked up 10 points, into ninth place in the World Cup Super League which determines the eight automatic qualifiers for the World Cup in India later this year.

South Africa's win means Sri Lanka will finish outside the top eight in the standings and will have to compete in a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June, where two more World Cup places are on offer.

If South Africa win their last qualifying ODI against the Dutch at the Wanderers on Sunday, then the West Indies will also drop out of the top eight and be forced to compete in the qualifying tournament.

Only Ireland will then stand a chance of automatic qualification but will need three emphatic wins over Bangladesh when they host them at Chelmsford in May to finish above South Africa in the Super League standings.

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / Netherlands Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: DW

How German are the British royals?

14h | Panorama
The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

15h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

1d | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

17h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

5
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend