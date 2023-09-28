South Africa captain Bavuma to miss World Cup warm-up games

Sports

Reuters
28 September, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 01:41 pm

Related News

South Africa captain Bavuma to miss World Cup warm-up games

No further details were provided, but Bavuma is expected to rejoin the squad in time to play South Africa’s opening World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 7 October.

Reuters
28 September, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 01:41 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss Cricket World Cup warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand after returning home for family reasons, officials confirmed on Thursday.

No further details were provided, but Bavuma is expected to rejoin the squad in time to play South Africa's opening World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 7 October.

Aiden Markram will lead the side in his absence as South Africa face Afghanistan on Friday and New Zealand on Monday, with Reeza Hendricks to open the batting in Bavuma's place.

Bavuma has been a key part of the South African top order in recent times, having this year scored centuries against England, West Indies and most recently an unbeaten 114 versus Australia earlier this month.

Cricket

Temba Bavuma / South Africa Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS