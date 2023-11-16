South Africa bat first against Australia in World Cup semi-final

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 02:14 pm

Winner of this match will join India in the final on 19 November in Ahmedabad.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bat first in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa have brought in left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Lungi Ngidi.

On the other hand, Australia have made two changes. Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell have come in for Sean Abbott and Marcus Stoinis. 

"We will bat first. Not something I really dreamt of. We have come against a team like Australia in the semi-final. Means a lot to me, there's a game to focus on. Very important to stay in the present. Need to stick to our processes. Got one change, Shamsi is in for Ngidi," Bavuma said at the toss.

"We would have batted first as well. They play pretty similar style, unfortunately they have won a last few, we are due. We have been in these positions before. We have a lot of experience. We were not up to our best in those couple of games. But guys have been positive in the last seven games. Two changes for us. Stoinis and Abbott are out. Maxwell and Starc are in," Australia captain Cummins said. 

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

