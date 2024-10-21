South Africa ahead after dramatic 16-wicket day in Mirpur

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 05:20 pm

Taijul Islam’s impressive five-wicket haul, which saw him become only the second Bangladeshi to take 200 Test wickets, could not prevent South Africa from surpassing Bangladesh’s modest first innings total of 106.

Bad light brought an early close to the opening day of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, where a total of 16 wickets fell. The visitors ended the day in a commanding position, leading by 34 runs with a score of 140-6.

Taijul Islam's impressive five-wicket haul, which saw him become only the second Bangladeshi to take 200 Test wickets, could not prevent South Africa from surpassing Bangladesh's modest first innings total of 106.

Kyle Verreynne (18*) and Wiaan Mulder (17*) were unbeaten at the close of play.

Earlier, Bangladesh's batting line-up crumbled, as they were bowled out for just 106 in 40.1 overs. Kagiso Rabada, who reached 300 Test wickets, along with Mulder and Keshav Maharaj, took three wickets each to dismantle the hosts.

