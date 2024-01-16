South Africa add uncapped Moore to squad for New Zealand Tests

Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

South Africa have added uncapped left-handed opening batter Edward Moore to their severely depleted squad for the two-match test series in New Zealand next month.

Moore, 30, is the eighth uncapped player to travel on tour with most of the team's regulars staying at home as the series clashes with South Africa's lucrative domestic SA20 competition.

He has been in good domestic form this season with 414 runs at an average of 51.75, including two hundreds, and provides a left-handed option at the top of the order after Tony de Zorzi was a late selection to play in the SA20.

The decision to field a weakened squad has drawn strong criticism but Cricket South Africa say the SA20 is vital to their financial stability and an attempt to move the test series to alternate dates was unsuccessful.

Only two players from the squad that drew their recent home test series with India, batters David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen, will be on the tour under coach Shukri Conrad.

South Africa leave on Friday and will play a warm-up fixture against a New Zealand XI, with the first test to begin on Feb. 4.

Squad: Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Edward Moore, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.

