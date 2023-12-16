Soumya's all-round ability important in Shakib's absence, says Shanto

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is backing Soumya Sarkar to play the all-rounder's role in absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting Sunday. 

Soumya was not in the best of forms in domestic white-ball cricket but hit an encouraging 59 in the practice match ahead of the series against New Zealand XI and bowled four overs.

"His role is very important. Because I think his bowling is mighty important along with batting since Shakib bhai is not here. I think the team management and selectors included him because of this. He has the experience as well," Shanto said ahead of the first ODI in Dunedin. 

The tourists will be challenged by the windy conditions, much opposite to those in Bangladesh. There is some forecast of rain too.

"The rain is not in our control, so are the conditions. So there is no point in worrying about that. I think the players will adapt to what the conditions present here," he said. 

