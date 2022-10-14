Soumya, Shoriful selected in Bangladesh's final squad for T20 WC; Sabbir, Saifuddin to head back home

Sports

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 09:17 pm

Related News

Soumya, Shoriful selected in Bangladesh's final squad for T20 WC; Sabbir, Saifuddin to head back home

Left-handed batter Soumya Sarkar and left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam, originally on the standby list, have been selected in the World Cup squad. They have replaced Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin respectively who had been named earlier in the 15-man team which was announced on 14 September.

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 09:17 pm
Soumya, Shoriful selected in Bangladesh&#039;s final squad for T20 WC; Sabbir, Saifuddin to head back home

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has submitted the final squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 ahead of the cut off date - 14 October - for participating teams to change players.

Left-handed batter Soumya Sarkar and left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam, originally on the standby list, have been selected in the World Cup squad. They have replaced Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin respectively who had been named earlier in the 15-man team which was announced on 14 September.

Sabbir and Saifuddin will return home from New Zealand where the Bangladesh team played a tri-nation series with the hosts and Pakistan.  

The Bangladesh T20 World Cup side meanwhile, heads to Brisbane on Saturday where they will play two warm-up games against Afghanistan and South Africa on 17 and 19 October before starting their campaign in Hobart on 24 October.     

Revised squad:
Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan (WK/Vice Captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain  

 

Cricket

Soumya Sarker / Shoriful Islam / Sabbir Rahman / Mohammad Saifuddin / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

8h | Panorama
Our Unmad lives

Our Unmad lives

11h | Splash
With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

13h | Explorer
Random Harvests, organised by the Bengal Foundation. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Random Harvests: Exhibition showcases recently discovered photographic treasure trove

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

1h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

8h | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

8h | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back