Soumya, Shoriful selected in Bangladesh's final squad for T20 WC; Sabbir, Saifuddin to head back home

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has submitted the final squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 ahead of the cut off date - 14 October - for participating teams to change players.

Left-handed batter Soumya Sarkar and left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam, originally on the standby list, have been selected in the World Cup squad. They have replaced Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin respectively who had been named earlier in the 15-man team which was announced on 14 September.

Sabbir and Saifuddin will return home from New Zealand where the Bangladesh team played a tri-nation series with the hosts and Pakistan.

The Bangladesh T20 World Cup side meanwhile, heads to Brisbane on Saturday where they will play two warm-up games against Afghanistan and South Africa on 17 and 19 October before starting their campaign in Hobart on 24 October.

Revised squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan (WK/Vice Captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain