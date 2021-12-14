Soumya shines with century as Central Zone bury North Zone under a mountain of runs

Sports

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 05:34 pm

Related News

Soumya shines with century as Central Zone bury North Zone under a mountain of runs

The Walton Central Zone number three batter took 141 deliveries to complete the hundred and in the end was undefeated on 104.

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 05:34 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

After a mammoth opening stand of 327 runs between Mohammad Mithun and Mizanur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar joined the party and notched up a superb hundred against the BCB North Zone in the first round of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).

The Walton Central Zone number three batter took 141 deliveries to complete the hundred and in the end was undefeated on 104.

Salman Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain - Central Zone's number four and five - also picked up fifties as they declared their innings at 563 for three. 

Salman was unbeaten on 40 and Soumya on 39 overnight. The former couldn't stay for long in the middle on day three and went back to the pavilion right after his fifty. 

Soumya then paired up with Mosaddek and looked to accelerate. They added 97 for the fourth wicket. Soumya brought up his fourth first-class hundred with the help of 10 fours and a six. Mosaddek reached his fifty in just 47 balls and that's when Central Zone declared their innings. They added 133 to their overnight total of 430 for two.

Central Zone's Mithun top-scored with 176. His opening partner Mizanur scored 162. 

North Zone started their second innings with a deficit of 324 runs. Despite losing Emon early, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Tanbir Hayder batted with resilience against the Central Zone bowlers who bowled with good control. 

But spinner Hasan Morad broke the important partnership just before tea. Tanbir went back for a 75-ball-18. North Zone were 97 for two then.

Tanzid then stuck together with Naeem Islam and was looking for a well-made century but just fell short by 10 runs. En route to his 90 off 117 deliveries, the southpaw struck 11 fours and a maximum.

At stumps on day three, North Zone were 172 for five, still trailing by 152 runs. Marshall Ayub was unbeaten on 28 and Mahidul Islam Angkon on 0. 

Earlier, North Zone were bundled out for 239 in the first innings. None of their batters could reach fifty. Opening batter Parvez Hossain Emon scored 46. 

For the Central Zone, Rabiul Haque picked up a three-wicket haul. Shuvagata Hom took a couple of wickets as well.

Cricket

Soumya Sarker / Bangladesh Cricket League / BCL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

7h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

8h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

2h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

2h | Videos
Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

22h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?