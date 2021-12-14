Soumya shines with century as Central Zone bury North Zone under a mountain of runs

After a mammoth opening stand of 327 runs between Mohammad Mithun and Mizanur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar joined the party and notched up a superb hundred against the BCB North Zone in the first round of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).

The Walton Central Zone number three batter took 141 deliveries to complete the hundred and in the end was undefeated on 104.

Salman Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain - Central Zone's number four and five - also picked up fifties as they declared their innings at 563 for three.

Salman was unbeaten on 40 and Soumya on 39 overnight. The former couldn't stay for long in the middle on day three and went back to the pavilion right after his fifty.

Soumya then paired up with Mosaddek and looked to accelerate. They added 97 for the fourth wicket. Soumya brought up his fourth first-class hundred with the help of 10 fours and a six. Mosaddek reached his fifty in just 47 balls and that's when Central Zone declared their innings. They added 133 to their overnight total of 430 for two.

Central Zone's Mithun top-scored with 176. His opening partner Mizanur scored 162.

North Zone started their second innings with a deficit of 324 runs. Despite losing Emon early, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Tanbir Hayder batted with resilience against the Central Zone bowlers who bowled with good control.

But spinner Hasan Morad broke the important partnership just before tea. Tanbir went back for a 75-ball-18. North Zone were 97 for two then.

Tanzid then stuck together with Naeem Islam and was looking for a well-made century but just fell short by 10 runs. En route to his 90 off 117 deliveries, the southpaw struck 11 fours and a maximum.

At stumps on day three, North Zone were 172 for five, still trailing by 152 runs. Marshall Ayub was unbeaten on 28 and Mahidul Islam Angkon on 0.

Earlier, North Zone were bundled out for 239 in the first innings. None of their batters could reach fifty. Opening batter Parvez Hossain Emon scored 46.

For the Central Zone, Rabiul Haque picked up a three-wicket haul. Shuvagata Hom took a couple of wickets as well.