Soumya rues loss of early wickets after defeat in second New Zealand ODI

Sports

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 12:15 pm

Related News

Soumya rues loss of early wickets after defeat in second New Zealand ODI

Bangladesh were reduced to 44-3 in the 10th over, losing Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das, and the early loss of wickets made the difference, felt the left-handed batter.

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh lacked penetration with the ball and eventually lost the second ODI against New Zealand by seven wickets. Soumya Sarkar's superb 169 off 151 went in vain but the southpaw did enough to bag the Player of the Match award.

Soumya's hundred was much-needed as he had been horribly out of form. This was his first fifty-plus score in four years and first ton in five years in this format. 

"I took time in the first few overs. Happy with the hundred, but unfortunately we lost. Would have been special had we won," he said after the match. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh were reduced to 44-3 in the 10th over, losing Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das, and the early loss of wickets made the difference, felt the left-handed batter.

"I had good partnerships [with Mushfiqur and Miraz] but they got out at the wrong time. Could have had a bigger total if they wouldn't have got out. If we had not lost three wickets in the powerplay, it would have made a difference," he added.

Cricket

Soumya sarkar / Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

53m | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

1h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

IMF Target: Where will NBR find an additional Tk 66,900 crore? The answer could be govt entities

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

2h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

14h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

15h | Multimedia
Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

16h | TBS Stories