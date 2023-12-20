Soumya rues loss of early wickets after defeat in second New Zealand ODI

Bangladesh lacked penetration with the ball and eventually lost the second ODI against New Zealand by seven wickets. Soumya Sarkar's superb 169 off 151 went in vain but the southpaw did enough to bag the Player of the Match award.

Soumya's hundred was much-needed as he had been horribly out of form. This was his first fifty-plus score in four years and first ton in five years in this format.

"I took time in the first few overs. Happy with the hundred, but unfortunately we lost. Would have been special had we won," he said after the match.

Bangladesh were reduced to 44-3 in the 10th over, losing Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das, and the early loss of wickets made the difference, felt the left-handed batter.

"I had good partnerships [with Mushfiqur and Miraz] but they got out at the wrong time. Could have had a bigger total if they wouldn't have got out. If we had not lost three wickets in the powerplay, it would have made a difference," he added.